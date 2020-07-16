easyJet make more summer flight announcements

LOW-COST airline easyJet has announced more summer 2021 flights, with big bargain on travel to Europe.

Holidaymakers can now take advantage of cheap flights, available until September 2021, from around £30 to destinations like Spain, Ibiza, Majorca and Italy.

The budget airline will also launch further flights from August 1, with additional routes to France, Spain, Turkey, Greece, the Balearics and the Canary Islands, among others.

EasyJet’s famous package holidays will also restart from August 1 and families looking to bag a bargain can get £100 off easyJet Holidays using the code SAVE100, which is valid until July 21 and can be used for holidays until October 2021.

Chief Commercial, Marketing and Planning Officer, Robert Carey, pointed out that “We’re launching Summer 2021 earlier than ever before so that customers can book early to get the best value fares on flights to hundreds of destinations across our network, and customers have more options if they want to rebook their Summer 2020 holidays.”