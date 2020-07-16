Dirty Doctor on the Costa del Sol Arrested

A 64-year-old doctor on the Costa del Sol has been arrested after trying to take advantage of a young woman at her appointment. According to the victim, the young woman was attending a GP review in Marbella when he sexually abused her last Friday morning.

The detainee is 64 years old and of Spanish nationality. He reportedly asked the patient to be discreet when leaving and offered her free laser hair removal sessions as compensation. It was her second appointment that week in which she went to her GP to see how a condition in her genitals had evolved. The GP assured her she did not have to see a gynaecologist.

According to police sources, during the second check-up, the doctor took advantage of his position to smear gels and touch her genitals in an inappropriate way to which she reacted to in shock. She jumped off of the stretcher and then the doctor tried to appease her by offering her free laser hair removal sessions for her to be quiet.

Nevertheless, the detainee was brought to justice and now his at the court’s disposition.

