Dire Conditions: Boss Arrested for Exploiting Labourer in Mallorca

Two men in Palma de Mallorca have been arrested after police found they were exploiting staff with up to 17-hour shifts. The two men ran a car wash service and they would employ people who they could take advantage of.

The detainees are accused of not paying their workers for days and only giving them €1.50 an hour. The National Police headquarters in the Balearic Islands has released a statement explaining that the exploited worker had arrived from South America with his partner in July 2019. Since August of 2019 to March of this year, the worker had been heavily exploited by his bosses.

The police have made clear that these perpetrators have committed serious crimes against workers’ rights. Apparently, the owners of the car wash arranged for the man and his partner to sleep in a construction booth in exchange for his 24-hour availability to wash cars.

