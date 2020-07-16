Desperate fans are mourning the loss of another festival

Live from the Drive-In, has been cancelled across the UK, Local lockdown protocols are being put forward as the reason

The moving festival was supposed to kick off this month on its way around the UK stopping off at 12 locations for performances by the likes of Dizzee Rascal, Kaiser Chiefs, the Streets, Gary Numan, Beverley Knight, the Zutons, KT Tunstall, Tom Grennan and Sigala.

Unfortunately with the uncertainty growing all over the country of possible localised lockdowns due to the UK Governments targeted responses to outbreaks, which sees much more draconian measures being taken in these areas, Live Nation have decided to pull the gigs until a more stable time in the future.

A report from the promoters reads: “The Live From The Drive In concert series will no longer proceed as planned this summer,”

“We received huge support from artists, the live music production contractors, our headline sponsor Utilita along with our other partners, and of course you, the fans. However the latest developments regarding localised lockdowns mean it has become impossible for us to continue with the series with any confidence.”

“We thank everyone for their support and eagerly await a time when we can watch live music together again. Full refunds will be issued directly to all ticket holders within the next seven days.”