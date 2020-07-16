Costa del Sol Wants COVID Testing at Airports

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, has asked the Andalucian Parliament to introduce PCR testing for tourists arriving at the Costa del Sol. De la Torre hopes that this testing will reduce the risk of imported cases and he has also rallied for the COVID tracing app to be voluntarily introduced.

De la Torre has specified that his main goal is for the Costa del Sol to become “contagion 0” and this will only be possible with PCR testing at all AENA airports which can only be furthered with governmental policies.

-- Advertisement --



Likewise, he is trying to get the Junta to introduce the mobile application which allows for possible infections to be traced. This kind of application has already been introduced in outer European and Asian countries and would be completely voluntary.

He also highlighted that Malaga’s Town Hall has been working hard to promote economic recovery, tourism, trade, industry and transport forums amongst other topics.

For more local news about the Costa del Sol please follow this link…