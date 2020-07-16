Costa Almeria singers “back in the groove” for first time since lockdown

NEIL Diamond sang about a ‘Hot August Night”’, but it was a hot July morning when Costa Almeria community choir All Aloud got together for the first time since lockdown.

The singers met up at Chapman’s in Albox, choir member Gary Mitchell telling the Euro Weekly News it was an opportunity to meet and greet old friends, as well as to sing together.

“After careful consideration and perusal of the current regulations it had been worked out that if we met outside and observed social distancing then the opportunity was there to restart our stalled campaign”, Gary explained.

“Chapman’s kindly agreed to reserve an outside area for us and to set up seats in a shaded part of the patio, two metres part, and 20 of us got together to resume singing.

“Understandably perhaps, we were rusty and some of the timing was off. And it was slightly odd to be singing outside, as the acoustics are somewhat different. But after a quick burst of our more familiar numbers we were back in the groove!”.

The impromptu, al fresco entertainment clearly went down well with other customers as it quickly morphed into a request session and the planned hour extended.

“All-in-all it was a thoroughly entertaining get-together and reminded us why we do it”, said Gary.

All Aloud had planned to hold another session towards the end of the month, but this is now on hold following the Junta de Andalucia’s imposition of a blanket regulation enforcing the wearing of face masks except in some circumstances.

“It would appear we have been overtaken by events”, commented Gary.

“It may well be that our hot July morning will have to keep us going until we can assemble again, hopefully before a cold winter’s morning.”