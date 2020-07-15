Watch out Alicante Here We Come! – Eastern Airline Resumes “hugely popular holiday flights to Spain”

Teesside airport has jubilantly announced that flights to Alicante will be taking off this summer for the first time in nine years.

The airport and airline partner Eastern Airways have committed to a seat sale to start the weekly return flights from Friday, August 14 through until Monday, September 7, following the lifting of certain travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The confirmation followed the first flights to London City from Teesside International airport and the start of a new route to Newquay earlier this month. KLM will also be reintroducing an Amsterdam service from August 3 in a five-year deal to provide international connectivity via Schiphol airport.

“It feels so good to get these Alicante summer flights back on for the people of this region and look forward to an even bigger summer schedule in 2021.”- Mayor Ben Houchen

The Tees Valley mayor said: “In a matter of weeks, we’ve announced the restart of crucial flights for the oil, gas and renewables community to Aberdeen, the new daily links to the capital and KLM will have our international connectivity back up and running in just a few weeks.

Now we can bring back these hugely popular holiday flights to Spain, and we will continue to add more routes when it is safe to do so.

“The coronavirus has presented unprecedented challenges for our airport, as it has for all airports around the UK, but because we put the building blocks in place for a brighter future beforehand, I always knew we would be able to come back stronger.

“We are making great progress on our ten-year plan and the fact we have been able to bring these flights back so soon shows the massive strides we have taken. Eastern Airways commercial and operations general manager Roger Hage added:

“The last few months have been very difficult for the aviation industry but I’m thrilled that we’ve confirmed all of our flights are once again cleared for take-off.

Alicante is famous for its wonderful palm tree flanked boulevards and shopping streets. The original name of the city “Lucentum” translates as “City of Light”. This attractive town along the Costa Blanca has stunning beaches, huge plazas, wonderful parks, and lots of adventure as well as great weather.