The 7,100 Seasonal Fruit Pickers Trapped In Huelva Can Finally Make Their Way Home

7,100 female Moroccan seasonal workers that have been stuck in the province of Huelva, Andalusia since the strawberry season finished a month ago, due to the closure of the borders.

Now, the women can start to make their way back home to Morocco this week, though their return, by ferry, will be in phased. This is possible thanks to an agreement between the government of Spain and Morocco, in which the Andalusian authorities will test the workers for coronavirus to make sure they go home healthy.

The first trip will take place next Saturday from the port of Huelva and will transport around 1,200 women, according to the agricultural organization UPA. After that, the trips will continue until gradually, all the women have been transported home.

UPA claims that travelling oversea is a lot safer from a healthcare point of view than travelling by plane, as it is easier to follow safety measures inside the ferry.