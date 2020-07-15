Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism joins world organisation UNWTO

After two years as Spain’s Secretary of State for Tourism, Isabel Oliver has stepped down to join the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

HER exact role within the organisation has still to be confirmed.

The socialist, a native of Campos, Mallorca, has a degree in biology from the Universitat de les Illes Balears (UIB) and is an official of the Superior Body of the Community Administration.

-- Advertisement --



Prior to taking over from Matilde Asian in June, 2018, Oliver was deputy spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group and president of the Tourism Commission of the Balearic Parliament from 2015 to 2018.

In 2011, she became the island’s Minister for the Economy and Tourism, during which time she launched the Mallorca Tourism Foundation.

Speaking about her new appointment, Oliver pledged to “continue the dialogue promoted in recent years within the sector, to work to recover the strength of tourism before the pandemic and ensure that the benefits of this industry also mean an improvement in the working conditions of workers, also remaining at the service of the citizens of the Balearic Islands.”