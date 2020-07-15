‘Red raw’ swimmer in Florida stirs up Twitter sensation

A painfully red man captured on a drone swimming with stingrays in Florida has stirred up a Twitter sensation, with some claiming he’s ‘the most sunburnt person’ they have ever seen.

FOOTAGE shared online shows the middle-aged man almost glowing his skin is so red raw, sparking an array of nicknames, with social media users calling him ‘Satan’ and ‘Hellraiser’ among other things.

ABC first posted the clip, recorded on a drone by Michael J McCarthy from See Through Canoe, to showcase the huge stingrays in the shallow shores. But it was Mr Red who captured viewer’s attention.

One tweeted: ‘Is that dude OK? Like, is his flesh literally on fire?’

Another added: ‘This is a real specimen right here. Looking like a cooked lobster.’