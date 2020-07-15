Over 3,000 Families In Malaga Now Depend On Income Support

The state benefit known as the Minimum Income for Social Insertion in Andalusia has seen a 630% increase in applicants in Malaga since March when only 395 homes received the aid.

The socio-economic impact of Covid-19 is becoming more apparent as the amount of people dependant on state benefits continues to rise following the State of Emergency. 2,884 homes in the city of Malaga on the Costa del Sol, claim the Minimum Income benefit, compared to just 395 four months ago.

The data has made clear that the coronavirus pandemic was especially brutal on already vulnerable communities, but also on other areas of the population, whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the virus and who now must depend on income support from the government.

The government has boosted this provision, aimed at families living in or at risk of poverty and social exclusion, as part of the “social emergency plan” to tackle the Covid crisis. 11.6 million euros have been granted to Malaga which includes other social aid packages such as food packages, which now support 3,000 homes in the city.