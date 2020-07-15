Oops! Cleaner says he was ‘just doing his job’, when he wiped out a priceless artwork

Transport for London’s cleaning crew made a bit of a blunder on the London Underground.

THE cleaning crew went to work as they would any other normal day, and proceeded to start to clean the tube train operated on the Circle line of the London Underground, as usual there was some graffiti to be cleaned off the inside of one of the carriages, and one of the cleaners who has asked to remain nameless, set about the task of removing the paint.

It wasn’t until a social media post went viral that it was discovered that the graffiti was in fact a ‘Banksy’ (a world renowned artist), and he had done the work allegedly dressed as a cleaner the previous day.

By the time the social media post was released and word got to the TfL bosses, unfortunately all that was left was a clean carriage, and a dirty cloth covered with the former piece of art.

TfL said that it was just another carriage and was treated the same as any other, there was graffiti and it was removed as it would be any other time.

Banksy has been known in the past to destroy his own work, but he probably would have liked this piece to have lasted longer than it did. It’s been suggested that the artwork, entitled ‘if you don’t mask, you don’t get,’ was designed to encourage the use of face masks.