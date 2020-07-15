More Homes Needed in the UK and Study Reveals Where They Can Go

IT is British Government policy to see the building of 300,000 new homes each year but usable land has to be found from somewhere.

Estate agents Knight Frank have undertaken research which shows that there are 103,000 public and private car parks in England, many of which are either near to accessible public transport or are close to other car parks.

They estimate that if all of these car parks were used for housing, more than 2 million new homes could be built raising billions of pounds in land tax revenue.