Joseph Fiennes lined up to present Mallorca film festival award

BRITISH actor Joseph Fiennes has been lined up to present the Master of Cinema award to film and TV director Stephen Frears at Mallorca’s Atlantida Film Festival later this month.

The Shakespeare in Love star will be presenting the Mallorca Film Commission honour to the twice Oscar-nominated director during the inaugural gala on July 27 at the Misericordia in Palma.

Frears is best known for films he made in the 1980s, including My Beautiful Laundrette and starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Dangerous Liaisons with Glenn Close, John Malkovich and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Prick Up Your Ears with Gary Oldman.

Previous winners of the Master of Cinema award include Ken Loach, Vanessa Redgrave and Roland Joffe.

Frears will also be giving a master class on July 29.

The film festival will run until August 2.