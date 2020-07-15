Italian police arrest 33 in connection with mafia gang ‘Ndrangheta in Veneto region

The Italian police force has arrested 33 people following an investigation into the activity of mafia crime organisation ‘Ndrangheta in the northeastern region of the Veneto.

The Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta, the richest and most influential of Italy’s mafia, now seems to have been working in the Veneto region for over 20 years, according to police.

During the investigation, over 100 people were questioned in connection with mafia activity.

The arrests took place in the Veneto region as well as neighbouring Emilia-Romagna and Lombardy as well as Calabria. The 33 people were charged for drug trafficking, robbery, and money laundering among other offences.

Anti-mafia police said, “The deep-rooted nature of ‘Ndrangheta activity in the northeast has now been proven.”