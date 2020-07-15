Headless Corpse Found Floating On The Coast of Spain

THE coastguards in Granada have recovered a headless corpse which was floating in the water near the coast of Motril. The body was wearing a wetsuit and has been transferred to the port of Motril where the Guardia Civil has taken over the operation.

The coastguards were deployed on Monday after a sailboat spotted a floating body in the water, approximately seven miles away from Motril. They could not find him until Tuesday morning which is when they verified that the lifeless body was missing a head.

The man’s body was in general quite deteriorated but no further information has been disclosed so far. Given the decomposed state of the corpse, authorities estimate that the man had been deceased for several weeks.

Salvamiento Maritimo, however, has ruled out that the man could pertain to the crew of a fishing vessel which sunk last Wednesday and from which three navigators were rescued. They have discarded this man as a possibility due to his clothing and the state of the body’s deterioration. The Guardia Civil now await for a post-mortem.

