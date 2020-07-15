Greece Welcomes back British Holidaymakers Today- with Strings Attached

Two weeks after most European tourists were allowed to visit Greece, the country has opened its doors to British holidaymakers.

The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) explains the latest travel advice for Greece. “Travel is subject to entry restrictions. If you travel to Greece, you will need to complete a Passenger Locator Form at least 48 hours before travel.

“You may be required to take a test for coronavirus (COVID-19) and undergo a period of self-isolation.” A new healthcare update was added by the FCO yesterday: “If you think you have symptoms, including a fever or respiratory difficulties such as shortness of breath or a cough, you should avoid visiting local health facilities, but contact a doctor remotely to see whether a test is recommended.

“There is likely to be a cost associated with this, for call out, examination and testing, which you will have to pay.”

A Tui flight to Rhodes is due to depart from Gatwick this morning, at the end of a ban on flights from the UK to Greece. Britain’s biggest holiday company is also planning to restart operations to Corfu, Crete, and Kos, but passengers face increased red tape – and the chance of a random test for coronavirus on arrival.

The details were outlined by the Greek National Tourism Organisation as direct flights from the UK resumed today. Targeted and random testing will take place to aid the epidemiological research, according to the GNTO.

Greece was exempted from Foreign Office advice against all non-essential travel from July 4. A Greek government spokesman said: “In co-operation with the British government, and following advice of experts, the government announces the resumption of direct flights from the United Kingdom to all airports of the country from July 15.”

All travellers to Greece by land will have to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken 72-hours prior to arrival in a new rule that runs until July 29.