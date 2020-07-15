First Case of Unborn Baby Infected With Coronavirus

Doctors in France have announced the first confirmed case of a fetus infected by Covid-19 within the womb, in a report published on Tuesday in the Nature Communications magazine.

The baby was born in March and was suffering from neurological symptoms that were typically related to the deadly virus. After studies, it was then confirmed that the transmission of the virus from mother to fetus is possible through the placenta during the last few weeks of pregnancy.

Daniele De Luca, a researcher who worked on the study, explained that although previous studies suggested the possibility of this transmission, they could now prove it by “analysing the mother and baby’s blood, amniotic fluid, placenta, etc.”.

The highest samples of Covid-19 were found in the placenta, which then was “transmitted via the umbilical cord”. The new-born developed severe symptoms 24 hours after birth such as injuries to the brain and stiffness in the limbs.

De Luca pointed out that although it is possible, “it is very rare”. Less than 2% of babies born to mothers who tested positive for the virus have themselves been infected or developed severe symptoms. However, the best advice for expecting mothers is to practice social distancing and frequently wash their hands.