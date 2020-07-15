Pet owners in Torrevieja are being urged to keep animals indoors tomorrow evening.

-- Advertisement --



THE Department of Animal Protection of the Torrevieja Council, is reminding owners, in particular those with dogs, that in celebration of the festival of the Virgen del Carmen, fireworks will be fired from the fishing port tomorrow, Thursday, July 16, at 10pm.

Likewise, in the La Mata district, a fireworks display will take place at 9pm.

A spokesperson said: “For this reason, the Department of Animal Protection is recommending that at these times, avoid going outside with pets or, if you have to, choose to take a walk in areas far from the two announced points.”