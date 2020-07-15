Fears of a Nuclear Catastrophe as Seven Ships Close to Power Plant Engulfed in Flames

A massive blaze is underway in an Iranian port situated near a nuclear power station as seven ships burn uncontrollably.

Smoke and flames are billowing out of an Iranian port as intense fire rips through at least seven ships docked there, mysterious unexplained explosions have been reported throughout the country over the last week.

-- Advertisement --



The incident is unfolding just 12 miles away from Iran’s only nuclear power station and comes just days after a mysterious blast caused significant damage at a uranium facility in another part of the country. Iran had recently issued a warrant and reward for Donald Trump’s arrest.

According to the Iranian Mehr agency on Wednesday, the fire started near the northern installations of the city’s port. Pictures from the incident showed a big pillar of smoke billowing from the area.

The agency said that “many firefighting crews are in the area to stop the blaze from spreading.” Social media users expressed concern that the residents of Bushehr may be threatened if the fire expands further.

Cyber-intelligence expert and CEO of TrustedSec David Kennedy added: ‘Although many are asking the question, was this a cyber-attack or physical sabotage, the answer could be “both.”

‘The most likely suspects are the US and Israel working in tandem.’