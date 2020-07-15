Esteemed pianist comes to Granada Music and Dance Festival

THE esteemed Krystian Zimerman will debut at the 69th Festival Internacionale de Musica y Danza de Granada at the head of the Orquesta Ciudad de Granada. Zimerman will offer for the first time as soloist and conductor a comprehensive of Beethoven’s piano concertos in three parts on July 16, 21 and 26 at the Palacio di Carlo V.

For Krystian Zimerman, music is the art of combining different emotions in the same instant. The Polish pianist’s performances, spanning all music from Beethoven and Chopin to Schubert and Szymanowski reveal infinite expressive subtlety and underlying transparency in his way of telling stories through music.

He recently debuted in China with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra and Paavo Järvi; He has performed with the Taipei and Bangkok Symphony Orchestras and has performed Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with the London Symphony Orchestra and Berlin Philharmonic under the direction of Rattle.

Zimerman’s skill, unlike most pianists, is inextricably linked to his knowledge of the mechanics and structure of the instrument, for during his formative years he developed practical skills as a piano and keyboard maker, and has perfected his technique in close collaboration with Steinway & Sons in Hamburg