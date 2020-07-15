Donald Trump: “China will be held responsible for hiding and unleashing the virus”

US President Donald Trump says the United States will hold China responsible for the deadly new coronavirus that emerged in December and rapidly spread across the world causing massive loss of lives and unprecedented economic devastation.

The US President said at a White House press conference that he holds China “fully responsible” for Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



“Make no mistake. We hold China fully responsible for concealing the virus and unleashing it upon the world. They could have stopped it, they should have stopped it. It would have been very easy to do at the source when it happened,” he said.

Asked if he planned to talk to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said: “I have no plans to speak to him.” He made the remarks Wednesday at a briefing in the White House Rose Garden. As far back as April Trump said that China should admit it was responsible for unleashing the virus and face the consequences.

Chinese government cover-up

The Chinese whistleblowing scientist has said many lives could have been saved if her government hadn’t covered up her work on coronavirus. Virologist Li-Meng Yan, who was based at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, is speaking out about a Beijing cover-up over the outbreak as she hides in the US from agents of the Asian super-power.