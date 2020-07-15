Domestic Violence Crimes Rise In Spain As 23 Women Murdered So Far In 2020

The Spanish Ministry for Equality has condoned the latest domestic violence crimes that took place in Barcelona and the town of Torrejón de Ardoz in Madrid, taking the total number of women by their partners or ex-partners in Spain this year up to 23 and up to 1056 since 2003, when these records began.

The 20-year-old woman killed in Barcelona was stabbed in the neck by her 25-year-old partner, with whom she had a child, and who has been placed under arrest.

The Torrejón de Ardoz victim was 31 passed away this morning after being admitted to hospital with a fractured skull. Her attacker has also been arrested and like the previous case, he had no prior convictions of domestic violence.

The government delegate for Domestic Violence, Victoria Rosell, pointed to a rise in domestic violence cases during the lockdown period, as well as the use of more discreet helpline services such as the 016 Online, whose inquiries have increased 493%.

The Ministry for Equality stressed that the 016 phone helpline and online inquiries via email at 016-online@igualdad.gob.es, are functioning as normal and are available 24/7.

In case of emergency, the number to ring is 112, or 091 for the National Police and 062 for the Guardia Civil. If phoning is not possible, the ALERTCOPS app sends a signal alerting the police and providing a location.