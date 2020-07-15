Dig deep for those pesetas! Costa Blanca fundraiser goes nationwide

A COSTA BLANCA community is behind what has become a national initiative to help in the fight against Covid-19 with the potential to raise almost €2 million.

‘The Last Peseta’ appeal was launched by a group of people from Elche, known as Vida Collective, which now has the backing of the council and is about to spread its reach across Spain offering us all the chance to do our bit.

The idea behind the solidarity initiative is to collect all of those forgotten peseta’s tucked away in drawers and under beds, and change them for euros before they are wiped out completely on December 31.

And it’s not just #YoMeCorono which will benefit, the proceeds will also be shared between the Fundacion Lucha Contra el Sida (Fight Against AIDS Foundation) and Feder (Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases).

One of the founders of the appeal, Emilio Fernández, said the idea came about when the deadline for exchanging pesetas was announced, having been replaced by the euro in March 2020.

“Our goal is to improve the society in which we live and solve problems, even more so in times like the one we currently find ourselves in.”

Emilio added: “We thought it was a real shame that the amount of money we have in the form of pesetas in drawers in our houses could be wasted. If we put together those few coins that we all have, we can do something great.”.

Pledging Elche Council’s support to the scheme, Councillor Mariano Valera said: “We must support campaigns which are born in our town and extend to the rest of Spain.

“According to the Bank of Spain, there are still pesetas worth €1.9 million euros in our houses…so let’s look for those pesetas that are lost in drawers and join this solidarity initiative.”

Collection boxes are already in place across Elche, and over the next week or so, will be placed in various points in towns and cities across Spain.

In addition, donations can be made online by filling out a form and carrying out a collection at home, provided that the amount donated exceeds 5,000 pesetas.

To find out more, visit www.laultimapeseta.org