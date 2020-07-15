Cut-Throat Domestic Murder in Front of His Own Son in Spain

The Mossos d’Esquadra in Spain’s Barcelona have arrested a 25-year-old man who stabbed his 21-year-old partner, the mother of his child, in the neck causing fatal wounds.

THE victim, a 21-year-old woman from Uruguay was dying when the medical staff arrived. They tried their best to revive her with resuscitation manoeuvres, but her condition was too critical and she ended up dying on the same floor where she was stabbed.

The scene of the crime in apartment 3 of the third floor of the Rambla del Raval in Barcelona. As the partner was brutally murdering her, their son was also there. The romantic partner was arrested an hour later as the main suspect in this murder case.

This is the sixth fatal crime of domestic abuse in Catalonia so far in 2020, and sadly this province tops this list for nationwide murders related to domestic abuse. The next area with similar murders is Andalucia (five murders) and Valencia (three murders).

