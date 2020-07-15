CORONAVIRUS: 30,000 People in Trial for Breakthrough American Vaccine

HOPES for a cure are pinned on a Covid-19 vaccine which is being tested in the US that shows a very promising immune response ahead of a large trial due to take place in a few weeks.

More than 140 teams of researchers are racing to develop a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine.

More than half the participants had side effects, including fatigue, chills, headaches, muscle aches, and pain at the injection site. Some had a fever. One person who received the low dose developed hives and was withdrawn from the study. None of the side effects was considered serious however.

After the second shot, all the participants developed so-called neutralising antibodies, which can inactivate the virus in lab tests.

Vaccines normally require years of testing and additional time to produce at scale, but scientists are hoping to develop a coronavirus vaccine within 12 to 18 months.

Vaccines mimic the virus – or part of the virus – they protect against, stimulating the immune system to develop antibodies. They must follow higher safety standards than other drugs because they are given to millions of healthy people – hence the delay.