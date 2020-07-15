BBC axes 520 jobs and major political programme is gone

Andrew Neil is one of the most direct hard hitting interviewers that the BBC has in its stable, or at least he was.

HIS Andrew Neil show is to be scrapped as part of a cost cutting spree that is seeing 520 jobs go at the Beeb, and along with 70 jobs to be cut in the News team which have been announced his show has to go and will not return to the screen.

-- Advertisement --



A BBC spokeswoman said: “We remain committed to Andrew Neil’s in-depth interviews (as well as the Budget, US Election and other Specials). The Andrew Neil Show will not be returning but we’re in discussions about a new interview series on BBC One. Politics Live, which is currently only airing on Wednesdays because of the pandemic, will return four days a week from Monday to Thursday. However, Neil is not expected to present the show on a regular basis.”

Victoria Derbyshire’s BBC Two programme has also been axed and it was previously announced that the programmes, Newsnight, 5Live and Today would be affected as a part of the slimming down of the political schedule and to make room for programmes aimed at a younger audience.

The 70 job cuts announced today come on top of the 450 announced earlier this year, taking the total number of job losses up to 520.