12 new customs centres being opened for UK ports to carry out border checks after Brexit

With over 400 million customs declarations expected after Brexit at the UK borders, ministers are planning to open 12 new customs check points near the UK’s ports.

THE UK government has published plans today on how it plans to deal with the hundreds of millions of customs declarations that will pass into the country after Brexit negotiations come to an end at the end of 2020.

-- Advertisement --



Although they have admitted the process will be complicated, with the addition of the dozen inland customs centres they are confident that processing so many new declarations will be achievable.

The ‘Border Operating Model’ as it’s called, was published today telling businesses how Britain will have the most secure border in the world by 2025, and it explains how importing and exporting will be different from the start of 2021.

Michael Gove, the Minister for the Cabinet Office, today told businesses to get ready for when the UK becomes an independent trading nation for the first time in almost 50 years.

“More than £700 million, (€772 million), is to be spent on building new infrastructure, hiring staff and developing technology to ensure that Britain’s border systems are fully operational when the transition period ends,” Mr Gove said.

He continued: “The publication of the Border Operating Model is an important step which gives business the certainty and direction they need to prepare for the end of the transition period when the UK becomes an independent trading nation for the first time in almost half a century.”

Ten to 12 new centres will be built to help ports which at the moment lack the infrastructure required to handle the increase in red tape, and sheer volume of new declarations after final ties with the EU are severed in January of 2021

The publication of the border plan comes ahead of the launch of a public information campaign which will set out guidance to traders and hauliers, explaining what they need to do to prepare for January next year.