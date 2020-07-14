Workers from the Herefordshire Farm COVID Outbreak visited Primark just Days before 74 Staff Tested Positive

Workers at the coronavirus hit farm visited Primark days before 74 staff tested positive and hundreds were forced into quarantine.

The workers at AS Green and Co on Rock Row Farm in Mathon, visited Primark, Morrisons, and a Romanian store sparking fears they may have unwittingly infected other shoppers, according to reports. Health officials are desperately trying to contact as many people as possible who they think may have come into contact with the workers.

-- Advertisement --



Around 200 workers at AS Green and Co on Rock Row Farm in Mathon, are now being forced to isolate in mobile homes located on the site in Herefordshire. North Herefordshire MP Bill Wiggin confirmed members of the group were taken by minibus to Worcester where they shopped in the city’s Primark store.

The group also went into a Romanian store in the city before being driven to a Morrisons supermarket in the nearby spa town of Malvern in Worcestershire. Mr. Wiggin said: “As many people will have seen on the news, a number of Covid-19 cases were detected on a farm in Mathon over the last weekend. 73 people have tested positive of which five are believed to be symptomatic. Public Health England have acted incredibly fast to locate the virus, test all those on-site, and form a large ‘bubble’ at the farm.”

“I commend the action so far taken and I believe this has been a very good example of the effectiveness of the work done to combat and neutralise mini-outbreaks of Covid-19 not only in the County but also county-wide.

“It is believed that a worker on the farm began feeling unwell on July 7. Since that time, all workers on the site have been tested and now are completely isolated.”