Three arrests for baseball bat beating in Mallorca capital

POLICE arrested three men for attacking a group of youngsters with baseball bats on the streets of Palma on Saturday night, leaving several of them injured.

The trio, aged 39, 34 and 20, are all from the Dominican Republic.

According to reports the trouble kicked off in the Pere Garau district of the city at around 10.30pm. The men got out of a car armed with the wooden bats and set upon a group of 18 to 25-year old Spaniards and Venezuelans.

The attackers then made off in their vehicle, but one of the lads managed to record the number plate on his phone. A National Police motorbike unit intercepted the car in the area.

The three face charges for assault, threats and attempted robbery with violence.

It was also reported that the National Police have taken charge of the investigation as some of the versions of events do not appear to be entirely believable.