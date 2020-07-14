Spanish Village left Horrified as Gang Warfare Leaves One Shot and One Wounded in “Settling of Scores”

A massive brawl kicked off last night in the sleepy Spanish village of Benahavis which is situated close to Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

Another Clan Battle erupts on the Costa del Sol

An urgent investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil as to what exactly caused the “settling of scores” as one officer called it.

The fight resulted in at least one wounded by a firearm and another by what could be a knife. The gunshot victim is said to be in a serious condition and receiving critical care after emergency surgery, while the stab victim, who presented with head and leg wounds, is stable and helping police with their inquiries.

Sources say that the first sign of trouble occurred at around 9 o’clock last night in the Arqueria area of ​​the town. Witnesses report hearing arguments and shouting, as the hours went by and at about 5.0am in the morning shots were heard. The 112 Andalusian health emergency service received a warning that shots had been heard and that a person,28-year-old man, had been wounded by a firearm, another was found to be stabbed and bleeding when they arrived at the blood-stained scene.

They were both immediately transferred to Malaga Regional Hospital by ambulance. Several units of the Civil Guard attended the scene, sources have confirmed that an investigation remains open and that at the moment there has been no arrest.