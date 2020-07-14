Spanish Government Urges King Felipe VI To Distance Himself From His Father

The Spanish government has suggested that the King and head of State Felipe VI, begin to take measures to distance himself from his father and the former king, Juan Carlos, as the retired monarch is currently under investigation for alleged fraud and money laundering crimes.

A government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, welcomed any attempt from Felipe to uphold the “transparency” and “exemplary” reputation of the institution. Montero spoke at a press conference but she would not respond to questions over whether the King Emeritus should leave the royal residence La Zarzuela, any decision is up to King Felipe, she insisted.

The comments come a week after the Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez’s remarks about the alleged corruption cases surrounding Juan Carlos, where he described them as “disturbing” and “unsettling”, however maintaining the government’s position to separate the activities of the former king from the current King Felipe VI.

This clashes with the Unidos Podemos party, whose leader Pablo Iglesias claims that it is not possible to sever the link between the retired monarch and the current head of state and calls for a further investigation into the monarch in a parliamentary commission.