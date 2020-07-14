Spain’s Parador Hotels Start The Summer With More Bookings Than Last Year

Interestingly enough the state-owned hotel chain, Paradores, is currently experiencing more reservations for July and August than it did last year in 2019, before the health crisis.

As of July 9, the chain has sold 3,179 rooms more than they did during the same time period last year. For the month of July, this means 2,711 more rooms than in 2019, and in August there are 468 more reserved stays than last year.

-- Advertisement --



The publicly owned company highlights that most of their establishments are located in remote places and that they are medium or small in size, making them “the safest tourist destination to spend vacations”.

“Sales are working very well because the Spanish people trust Paradores. We are a very reliable destination and we will be exemplary to ensure the safety of our customers and employees. We are very proud that so many people trust us at a time when health and safety are two of the most important elements”, stated the President of Paradores, Oscar Lopez.

In some hotels, such as the new Parador in Costa da Morte (A Coruña), July and August are already fully booked. Many other branches have more reservations for this summer than they had in the same period last year.

With the reopening of its 97 establishments, the public chain has launched several campaigns to entice customers such as the “Veraneadores” promotion, which offers rooms that start at €65 a night, and three-night reservations for the price of two or five nights for the price of four, as well as promotional discounts for health personnel.