Small business grateful for Costa del Sol community’s support

BENSONS Brasserie in Alhaurin el Grande opened in February 2019. The small business specialises in serving favourites like curries, Sunday lunches and fresh fish dishes. However, just as they were celebrating a successful year Spain’s lockdown kicked in.

But owners Lynda Niel and Andy Humble were not about to sit back and watch their business collapse. The couple began offering deliveries, and as many as 50 were being ordered every day. Lynda told Euro Weekly News that “Our Bensons Balti Boxes were a massive hit as customers found they could not find anywhere to get a curry locally. These deliveries kept the business alive.“

She went on to point out that, “On Monday, July 10, it will be my 50th birthday and Bensons want to show their gratitude to the community that supported them and give something back. We will hold Alhaurin el Grande’s first live music event since the lockdown featuring singer Lorna Tierney who appeared throughout the isolation period on ´Rock the Lockdown’.”

Kind-hearted Lynda has asked that those invited do not bring presents but instead make donations to Cudeca Hospice in Benalmadena where her father spent his final months.