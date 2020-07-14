Orihuela Ready for Anything

ORIHUELA’S mayor Emilio Bascuñana and Emergencies councillor Victor Valverde recently revealed the municipality’s emergency strategies for this summer.

“We are doing everything within our reach to regain the confidence of the local population and visitors so that services and activities which generate jobs and are part of our way of life can return to normal,” Bascuñana declared.

As this is a joint undertaking by the Emergencies department and Proteccion Civil, Bascuñana and Valverde were accompanied at the presentation by Proteccion Civil coordinator Pepe Andugar.

Three more people have been assigned to Proteccion Civil duties, complementing the four who are already available and will be reinforced by volunteers each weekend throughout the summer, Valverde explained.

Their principal tasks will centre on fire-watching and fire-prevention in the wooded areas of Sierra de Orihuela, Sierra de Hurchillo, Sierra Escalona and Dehesa de Campoamor.

“This year, because of Covid-19 they will also be helping on the beaches, working with the Policia Local and the regional government’s Beach Assistants. They will also oversee and, when necessary, provide support for disinfecting the municipality,” Valverde said.