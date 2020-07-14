Milan Fashion Week goes digital, spreads message of ‘positivity’

Rebecca Ann Hughes
Milan Fashion Week this year will be almost entirely digital, with runway shows live-streamed and just two physical shows. 

Tuesday saw the Fashion Week get started with two live shows, one from Dolce & Gabbana, in a bid to send a message of “positivity”.

This year’s unusual Fashion Week will showcase Men’s Spring/Summer 2021 collections and men’s and women’s pre-collections from 37 different brands. The two in-person shows will feature Dolce & Gabbana and Etro. 

In a statement, Etro wrote, “We decided to present the collections with a physical fashion show to give a strong positive message, fundamental at this time for the fashion system and the city of Milan.”

Alongside the digitised runway shows, there will be backstage sessions and interviews with designers. 





