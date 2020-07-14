Get fit on the beaches of Denia

A programme of free health and sports activities on the beach kicks off in Denia tomorrow, Wednesday, July 15.
THE Town Hall’s Sports Council has put together a new edition of the “Esport a la platja” (Sport on the Beach) campaign for the summer months that will take place on the beaches of Cassiana Marine and Punta del Raset.
“Esport a la platja” will run August 31, from Monday to Friday, with morning and evening sessions at 8m, 8.30am, 9.15am and 8pm.
“The campaign offers the possibility to practice on the beach, by the sea, tai-txi, pilates, maintenance, aerozumba, fitness and wushu, in sessions conducted by teachers from the Centre Esportiu Tropicana-gimnàs QFitness, the association Taichí Chuan Chi kung Dénia and staff from the council,” said a sport’s council spokesperson.
The programme is aimed at adult residents and tourists who want to practice sport in a natural environment. There is no need to register in advance, just take along a water bottle and a towel.