Full Lockdown For THIS Region in Spain

Starting at midnight the region of Lleida in Cataluña, Spain, will be placed back into lockdown after the Govern released a set of specific measures designed to control the outbreak.

These new measures will last 15 days, approximately the same time as the virus’ incubation period. Although this resolution has not been made official until it receives judicial approval, the action seems like a reasonable measure to control the outbreak in the region which is currently spiralling.

The measure will ensure that 210,000 people are only allowed to leave their homes to conduct essential services, for example, to go to work (if they cannot work from home), to go to the shops, to go to the bank, or to attend a pre-booked appointment.

After midnight entry and exit to the area will only be permissible to those who are conducting essential activities. Sports facilities like municipal swimming pools and gyms will be closed. Any weddings, religious services, burials and funeral services will be cancelled once again. Hospitality services can stay open but only for delivery.

There are currently over a hundred active outbreaks in Spain and the central government is trying to find solutions to lower the risk of transmission amongst residents and tourists in Spain. Recently, the regional government of Andalucia made masks mandatory at all times.