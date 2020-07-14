Foolish Man Goes to a COVID Party and Dies

A 30-year-old man has died this week after attending a COVID party that was organized in San Antonio, Texas, “to check if the virus really exists”. Although the event details have not been released yet, according to local news sources, the aim of the party was to see if COVID-19 was a hoax and whether attendees would become infected.

After starting to suffer some of the most typical symptoms of the disease, the man decided to go to a medical centre where his health was already rapidly deteriorating.

-- Advertisement --



“I really considered the disease to be a hoax. I thought that because I was young I was invincible and that I would not be affected,” Appleby said. However, little did he know that days after entering the hospital, he would have died.

Appleby explained that he decided to make this specific event public after learning that there has been a further increase in Covid-19 infections in San Antonio “I don’t want to be an alarmist. We are just trying to share some of the real-world examples so that our community can realize that this virus is serious and that it can spread very easily” said the specialist. “I hope that everyone is aware that the coronavirus does not discriminate and that no one is invincible” he explained.