Fantastic News for Cardiff Airport as Dutch Carrier KLM Resumes Flights in August

KLM Airlines has announced it will resume flights between Cardiff and Amsterdam Schiphol from August 3.

The Dutch carrier will deploy an 88-seat Embraer 175 on the route from Wales, KLM flights from Cardiff have been suspended since March 27 when air travel came to a virtual standstill, with only 5% of the carrier’s global network scheduled for operation in April and May.

-- Advertisement --



The planned flights will initially run with a daily schedule, rising to three a day depending on demand. KLM is gradually rebuilding its global network, opting to restart as many destinations as possible and then increasing frequencies and capacity.

The airline expects to operate 80% of the normal number of European destinations and 75% of intercontinental destinations in July. This will rise to 95% and 80% respectively for August. But half of the long-haul flights will be cargo only.

On Tuesday, April 21, Dutch authorities announced an additional three-month extension to a ban on major public events, including professional sports and music festivals, until Tuesday, September 1, due to COVID-19 concerns. The ban was originally due to expire on Monday, June 1. The latest extension comes after Prime Minister Mark Rutte warned that relaxing social distancing restrictions too quickly could lead to a second wave of infections of the virus.