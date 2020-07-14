Family Gatherings Are To Blame For 45% Of The Coronavirus Outbreaks In Spain

Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa urged caution after informing that 45% of the 123 outbreaks of coronavirus affecting the country originate at family gatherings.

Illa shared the information with the government during the virus control meeting in the Senate, where he insisted that the virus is “still there”, despite having achieved a great deal with “a lot of effort”.

The minister stressed the importance of abstaining from group gatherings and events, and to be careful in particular with family reunions and get-togethers, as these have caused almost half of the rising outbreaks that are currently active in the country.

However, not all were complimentary of the government’s efforts. PP Senator Juan José Sanz criticized the government’s handling of the crisis, describing their attitude as “arrogant”. Sanz said of the Health minister “If he has any dignity left, he will step down”.