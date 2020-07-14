Disneyland Hong Kong Shut Down AGAIN

Once again, the Walt Disney theme park in Hong Kong, Disneyland, has been forced to shut down after July 15 due to the worrying increase of coronavirus cases in the region. This announcement was made only two days after the company’s largest theme park, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, re-opened.

A spokeswoman for Disney released a statement in which they explained that “Hong Kong Disneyland Park will remain temporarily closed from July 15, as required by the government and health authorities”. The resort hotels will temporarily stay open with a set of adjusted services.

On Monday, Hong Kong recorded 52 new cases of the coronavirus, 41 of which were transmitted locally. Since the end of January, the region has recorded a total of 1,522 cases and local media reported eight deaths on Monday.

Due to the rebound in cases and deaths, Hong Kong is tightening social distancing measures as they hope this will avoid a third wave of infections. Group meetings will be of four people maximum and the theme park hopes to re-open in June.

More worryingly is the branch’s theme park in Orlando Florida who, as recently reported, has decided to re-open despite the fact that cases in the United States are only rising.