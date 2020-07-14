Chipotle & Black Bean Vegan Enchiladas. Easy, tasty, healthy recipe!

Here is an easy, satisfying, yet healthy vegan recipe, which can be adjusted to your tastes. If you are vegetarian, you can use ‘real’ cheese, butter or milk if you prefer. If you eat meat, you can, of course, add meat, and so on…
You’ll need:
- large lidded frying pan or casserole
- small saucepan
- roasting tin
Ingredients:
For the filling:
- 2 tbsp rapeseed or sunflower oil
- 1 red onion
- 2 peppers
- 1 courgette
- 1 tsp ready-chopped garlic/garlic purée
- 400g tinned black beans
- 165g tinned sweetcorn
- 2 tbsp chipotle paste (or 3 if you like it spicy!)
- 500g passata
- 1tsp sugar
- handful fresh coriander
- 8 tortilla wraps
- 2 tbsp dairy-free margarine
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 300 ml dairy-free milk (oat, soy, nut or similar)
- 60g dairy-free cheese
- 2 spring onions
-
Heat a large, lidded frying pan or casserole dish. Finely chop the onions and add to the pan, frying gently for a couple of minutes.
-
Finely chop the peppers and courgette and add to the pan along with the garlic. Cook for 4-5, minutes until they start to soften.
-
Drain and rinse the black beans and sweetcorn and add to the pan, followed by the chipotle paste. Stir and cook for a further minute, then add the passata and sugar, and stir to combine.
-
Remove the leaves from the coriander stalks and set aside for later, then finely chop the stalks and add to the pan. Cover and cook for 10-15 minutes, adding a little water if it becomes too dry, (or removing the lid for a while if it is too runny to fill your tortillas neatly!). Taste, and add salt and black pepper as required.
-
Whilst the filling is cooking, heat the margarine in a small saucepan over a gentle heat. Add the flour and stir until a thick paste is formed, then add the dairy-free milk little by little until the sauce is thick and bubbling. Remove from the heat, and season well with salt and black pepper.
-
Grate the dairy-free cheese and add two-thirds to the sauce, (keeping one-third aside for later). Stir until melted through the sauce.
-
Preheat the oven to 180ºC (fan) / 350ºF / Gas Mark 4.
-
Take each tortilla wrap, fill it with the black bean filling, then fold in the ends, roll up and tuck neatly into a lightly oiled roasting tin.
-
Pour the cheese sauce over the top, and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake for 20 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling and just turning brown.
-
Finely chop the coriander and spring onions, and sprinkle these over the enchiladas just before serving.
ENJOY!
