BREAKING NEWS: Ghislaine Maxwell Enters Plea of NOT GUILTY in Jeffrey Epstein Sex Crimes Case

Ghislaine Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to recruiting teenage girls for convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein via a video link from the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

“Not guilty,” Maxwell said before a judge scheduled her trial to begin a year from now on July 12, 2021.

MAXWELL, appearing remotely via video teleconference from a Brooklyn federal jail, spoke in a clear, firm voice as she denied the charges laid out in a six-count indictment against her.

The former British socialite has been held without bail since her July 2 arrest at her million-dollar New Hampshire estate. She was charged with recruiting at least three girls, one as young as 14, for Epstein to abuse between 1994 and 1997.

The former associate of the disgraced paedophile faces up to 35 years in prison over allegations she recruited teenage girls for the businessman to sexually abuse from 1994 to 1997 – and that she lied about her role in depositions in 2016.

Epstein, who killed himself, was a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, as well as of Britain’s Prince Andrew. Lawyers for Maxwell proposed she be released on a €4.38 million ($5 million) bond. Prosecutors want her detained without bail, calling her an extreme flight risk.