Better Waterpipes for Orihuela (and jobs too)

ORIHUELA town hall and the Hidraqua water company are progressing on improvements to the water and main drainage network.

With total spending of €514,000, the project is also helping to reactivate the local economy, pointed out Infrastructures councillor Angel Noguera.

“It was necessary to contract several companies to carry out this work, creating 500 jobs,” Noguera said.

Substituting 600 metres of old waterpipes in Camino de la Arroba de Zapateros, which commenced at the end of May, is practically finished and it only remains to repave the affected areas.

A further 750 metres waterpipes have been replaced in the section of the Camino Viejo de Callosa between the edge of town and the CV-930 roundabout, and connections renewed to individual properties.

“Important problems” in Rincon de Bonanza’s domestic supply are being solved by replacing its antiquated and obsolescent domestic water network and, when finished, will have affected 1.4 kilometres of waterpipes.

Two manholes in Calle Congreso in La Aparecida have also been connected to separate drainage pipes owing to the existing storm drains’ inability to cope during periods of intense rain.