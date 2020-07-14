Andalucia Reduces The Number Of People Allowed To Attend Funerals

Andalucia has altered the number of people allowed to attend a wake or funeral taking a step back in the de-escalation process, as funerals and wakes are possible sites of coronavirus outbreaks.

THE Andalucian government has modified the Order of June 19, 2020, so that wakes can be held in any kind of facility, whether public or private, but with a maximum number of 25 participants for outdoor open spaces, and no more than 10 people in closed spaces. The number of participants can include family members, relatives, and the minister or assigned person to lead the funeral ritual.

If the ceremony includes any catering, it will have to follow the government rules on hiring catering services, and social distancing and the use of face masks must be respected at all times.

The use of face masks in public is now compulsory in Andalucia, whether that be for outdoor or indoor spaces, including walks on the beach, and failure to wear a face-covering will result in a €100 fine.