After Laying Dormant for 14 Years Three Climbing Walls Reopen on Costa del Sol

HAVING being closed for the past 14 years and with numerous promises of repair and reopening, the climbing walls in San Pedro Alcantara have finally been made safe and are to reopen to the public.

There are three separate walls, The Screw, Roco and The Cave of the Palace of Sports Elena Benítez which have been cleaned and made safe by a local Andalucian company with the support of the Marbella Council and the Alpine Club Ama Dablam.

Considering that the Screw once hosted two European climbing championships and that there is some 5,000 square metres of climbing wall, it is appropriate that these important climbing walls should be put back into service and will not only be used by adults but will be available for local schoolchildren and associations to enjoy.