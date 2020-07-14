A Step Forward in Mental Health Care on the Costa del Sol

ALTHOUGH there is no hospital in Fuengirola or Mijas, it is a project that Ana Mula Mayor of Fuengirola holds close to her heart, but whilst awaiting this, she has signed an agreement with the Costa del Sol Health District to create a Mental Health Centre in the municipality.

The council is transferring the upper floor of the El Boquetillo market building to the Junta de Andalucia health department and this is considered to be a very important step forward in treating local residents with mental health problems.

The creation of the new centre is expected to take four months at a cost of €379,700.