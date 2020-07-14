100,000 masks for Vélez-Málaga residents

THE Vélez-Málaga Town Hall is launching the distribution of 100,000 masks for the entire population, a measure agreed at the ‘Technical Table for the social and economic guarantee of Vélez-Málaga’ that will begin on Thursday, July 16 through the 29 pharmacies in the town, where residents can pick up a package with four units inside. This initiative has involved an investment of the contingency fund of €62,000.

The mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer and the Councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Víctor González, went to the Anne-Axarquía headquarters where they began distributing masks and other hygienic-sanitary materials and reported that they will be sent to them in the coming days to the different social groups of the area such as Asprovélez, Afadax, Amivel, Asociación Esperanza or Proyecto Hombre among others, in order to provide their users with the recommended hygienic-sanitary measures.

Víctor González recalled that this initiative has been possible thanks to “a budgetary modification of €493,000 from the contingency fund, a proposal from the municipal government supported by all political groups to dispose of these resources and to guarantee basic and hygiene products for the most vulnerable families who are suffering this crisis caused by Covid-19 ”.

González highlighted that “the objective of this measure is to provide the residents of the municipality with access to these protective measures, which is also drawn up by a Vela company, with which we create wealth and company while supporting the business fabric of our city”. He also added that it is a priority for “the delivery of protective products to associations and groups that serve a large number of users doing a great job throughout the year with the increasing protocol measures that they must take”

Finally, the mayor highlighted “the effort made by the population of Vélez-Málaga to avoid new infections, and by health workers, merchants, businessmen, workers from all sectors, since with everyone’s effort we are going to make the local economy revive again ”.