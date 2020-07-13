Update: British man who plunged from balcony of Marbella five-star hotel and killed Spanish man both named: Pictures

POLICE are trying to figure out if the deaths of two men last week at a top hotel complex on the Costa del Sol was a tragic accident for both or suicide for one of them, and a real case of wrong place wrong time for the other.

Mr Anthony Holmes (49), plummeted to his death from the seventh storey balcony of his hotel room at the prestigious Melia, Don Pepe Hotel in Marbella.

It was a case of very wrong place at a very wrong time for the tragic death of Spaniard, Antonio Gonzales (43), caused when Mr Holmes landed on him killing them both immediately.

Father of two Gonzales was a well-known local to the area who ran a gym, and was relaxing on the terrace of the luxury hotel enjoying a late night drink when the tragedy struck at just before 2am. Paramedics and police were called to the five star hotel complex by staff, but both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are now continuing their investigations in an effort to ascertain if Mr Holmes did in fact jump from the balcony, or if foul play was a factor in the double tragedy.